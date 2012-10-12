Lifestyle Network Plum TV Goes National With Titan Broadcast Partnership

Plum TV adds stations in Boston and Philadelphia.

Plum TV, home of “Yoga With a View” and “Keeping Up With Ramona” in affluent areas like the Hamptons and Martha’s Vineyard, has relaunched as a national lifestyle network, after striking an agreement with Titan Broadcast Management, the network said Thursday.The agreement with Titan will bring Plum TV to Titan station WMFP-TV in Boston and WTVE in Philadelphia. The pact now makes Plum available on cable and satellite in those markets, and makes the network available in more than 6 million households.



Presided over by former MTV executives Morgan Hertzan and Joseph Varet, Plum targets a “mass affluent” audience with coverage of home and real estate, décor, food and wine, style, travel and destinations.

It can be viewed on cable and satellite in select markets such as the Hamptons, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, as well as online platforms such as plumtv.com, Hulu and Hulu Plus and YouTube.

“Launching Plum TV in Boston and Philadelphia is a huge step for us as we create a new multi-platform lifestyle network,” Plum co-president Hertzan said. “We are all about living the ‘good life’ — and we are hoping our new viewers in Boston and Philly will love the ‘good life,’ too.”

The network’s expansion also comes with the news that the network has pulled in $4.4 million in financing to date from a variety of investors including Baroda Ventures and Double M Partners.

