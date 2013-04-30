Plugging Australia's $12 Billion Budget Hole: Here Are The Tax Options Being Floated Today

Photo:

After a speech yesterday in which she said “all options” were back on the table, Prime Minister Julia Gillard has sparked speculation over how she will fund a $12 billion hit to budget.

In the address at a Per Capita lunch she said rather than chasing revenue, and “cutting to the bone,” the May 14 budget would be a long-term economic plan that would require funding.

“We believe that the whole of society should carry a fair share of the burden of funding Government, that the whole of society shares the burden of these saving decisions,” the Prime Minister said.

“Everyone benefits – so everyone contributes.”

Here’s some of the ideas being put forward this morning: