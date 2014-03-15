Plug Power Shares Blew A Fuse

This is getting ridiculous.

After surging as much as 17% yesterday, fuel cell machine distributor Plug Power shares closed down 16% to $US6.71.

The catalyst appears to have been two downgrades, one from Cowen, which recently executed a registered offering for the firm; and one from Roth.

Plug Power $PLUG receives double downgrade this morning $PLUG Downgraded – Market Perform – Cowen $PLUG Downgraded – Neutral – Roth Capital

— Stocks to Buy (@stockstobuy) March 14, 2014

According to Seeking Alpha, Roth sees unspecificed near-term risks, and that 2014 bookings momentum is slowing. Cowen, meanwhile, says the shares are fully valued.

Ballard, which supplies the cells for Plug’s machines, was down as much as 8%, while fellow fuel cell traveller FuelCell Energy was off as much as 11%.

Here’s the (totally wacky) chart for the week. According to Bloomberg, 20% of Plug’s float is short interest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.