Fuel Cell Company Plug Power Is Surging

Shares of fuel cell maker Plug Power were up as much as 8% in pre-market trade after the company reported earnings and revenue that topped expectations.

Plug Power reported revenue of $US17.3 million, topping expectations for $US16.65 million. The company also reported an adjusted net loss per share of $US0.04 against expectations for a loss of $US0.04.

At quarter-end, Plug Power had cash and cash equivalents of $US168.6 million and net working capital of $US190.4 million, compared with $US5 million and $US11.1 million at Dec. 31.

The company reported that it shipped 687 GenDrive fuel cell units during Q2 to customers that included Wal-Mart, Procter & Gamble, and Central Grocers. This compares with 246 units shipped in the prior year period.

In its earnings press release, Plug Power said:

The Company has secured GenDrive and GenKey deals with Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Honda. The Company expects that success within the auto-manufacturing market will open up a plethora of global opportunities as these customers standardize on hydrogen fuel cells to power the electric lift trucks at their manufacturing sites worldwide.

Earlier this year, Plug Power — and the broader fuel cell space — was a huge market story, as shares in the sector exploded higher in March before tumbling through the spring.

Year-to-date, however, Plug Power is still on a tear, up more than 275%.

Other fuel cell stocks include Fuel Cell, up 2.5% in pre-market trade, and Ballad Power, also up 2.5% in the pre-market.

