The 19 Worst Plot Holes In Blockbuster Movies

Movies like “Batman Begins,” “Jurassic Park” and “Mean Girls” enthralled audiences worldwide and gained huge fan followings. But they also have notable plot holes. While most movies are supposed to be fantasies, some of the events just don’t make sense.



A recent Reddit thread explored some of the worst oversights.

The one in “Armageddon” was pointed out by star Ben Affleck, while another might change your view on the “Santa Claus” series.

'It works but they have to restart the power. Samuel L. Jackson leaves to go do that. He is gone for too long, so Laura Dern decides she needs to go do it. Muldoon gets a shotgun and goes with her. Why didn't you take a gun and go with Samuel L. Jackson?! They just let him get eaten.' Source: Reddit 'So how did he know how to freeze when humans were around?' Source: Reddit 'But how did she get all those pictures of everyone if she was a new student?' Source: Reddit 'He had to have assumed that they ran away, so why didn't he just text them or something and say he still had the alcohol? If he had done that they could have avoided like 90% of the bad stuff that happens to them in that movie.' Source: Reddit 'Instead Skynet starts a villain speech where it carefully explains to Marcus how stupid he is, and how Skynet is so smart, which gives Marcus enough time to destroy everything. Skynet should be smart enough to know how stupid it is to make a villain speech.' Source: Reddit 'And why would the Queen go undercover using her real name?' Source: Reddit 'Not only that, it was over a miscommunication from someone who couldn't even speak German well enough to get a ride to Berlin. Why didn't Scotty just email her from a different address? Why didn't she respond to him in English?' Source: Reddit 'The thing is, she gets pregnant by him, and Jackman is the ancestor to the modern day boyfriend/fiance, so through an ill-thought out paradox, Meg Ryan's character has been in a relationship with her own grandson.' Source: Reddit 'Then in Taken 2..'Hey daddy i got kidnapped in France a first world country lets go to Istanbul in a couple months nothing bad will happen there.'' Source: Reddit 'Ra's al Ghul tells him he must execute the prisoner from the local village. Of course Bruce cannot kill, so instead he refuses and blows up the entire facility with about 50 ninjas and the prisoner he just refused to kill inside.' Source: Reddit 'Here's an idea, space Marines of the future: keep the control panel in the base, and put a camera in the cockpit. That way, the blue cat people can't kill your soldiers by putting a stick through the windshield of your machines.' Source: Reddit 'The team escapes and destroys the ice above them. The ice then sinks, crushing the secret base. Ice floats in water. How did they not notice that in the script?' Source: Reddit 'She escapes. Less than a week later, she's storming the castle in full armour, running up stairs, swinging her sword. In reality: She would most likely be very malnourished, and unable to hold a real conversation with people; due to mental illness and the lack of another human to learn how to act in public.' Source: Reddit 'At which point, the two recruiters give each other a sceptical look as if to say 'Abducted by aliens? Who is this nutjob?' Then they go back to recruiting people to fight aliens' Source: Reddit 'On her death bed at the end of the movie, she doesn't think of her husband she lived with for 60 years or her granddaughter. No, she thinks of that one dude she knew for 5 days and slept with like 90 years ago on probably the worse night of her life.' Source: Reddit In the Santa Clause films, the premise involves adults saying that Santa isn't real. But do they not remember which presents they got for their kids? Do they just watch the kids open up all these zany gifts on Christmas morning and realise they don't remember buying most of it?' Source: Reddit 'Then she gets rescued. The film ends with the three main characters smiling and cheering at their victory and the whole time she has a huge hole in her torso about as thick as a human arm and no one says anything or gives her any medical attention.' Source: Reddit 'Also, Batman has to escape this prison run by Bane and non one from the town or city notices the white guy who happens to be Bane's enemy walking around looking for a way in or out.' Source: Reddit You've seen plot holes in movies... Now check out the most expensive films ever made >

