This Sleek New Vaporizer Hopes To Add Some Style To The E-Cigarette Industry

Ploom is a company that makes portable vaporizers and other smoking devices.



Recently, Ploom revealed its newest device, the ModelTwo vaporizer.

The ModelTwo is sleek and slender. It’s about the size of a pen and easily fits in your pocket.

While a normal cigarette burns, the ModelTwo heats tobacco to extract nicotine similar to steeping a cup of tea. Instead of burning the leaves and creating smoke, the chemicals are super-heated vaporized out.

To use the ModelTwo you twist off the top, which gives access to a compartment where you can insert one of the company’s “pods”.

Its kind of like putting a KCup into your Keurig coffee machine.

Once you’ve put the pod in, twist the top back on, press the power button, and wait for the device to heat up to 175 degrees. One pod lasts about 10 minutes, the perfect amount of time for a quick break. The battery lasts pretty long too. Ploom estimates that you can smoke about 5 pods on a single charge, which equals 50 minutes.

This is what the ModelTwo’s pods look like. They are very tiny.

The pods are produced in Germany and contain tobacco from Ploom’s joint partnership with Japan Tobacco International (JTI). JTI is a global tobacco company that sells brands like Winston and Camel. Pods come in various flavours like Gold (which tastes like traditional tobacco), Rocket (cinnamon flavour), and Kick-arse Mint (menthol).

Ploom sees the ModelTwo as a premium high-end device. It’s actually been in development for two years.

Pods fit right into the top of the device. After you put on in just screw the mouthpiece back on.

The design and look adds to the luxurious feel. Once you see the device, its obvious that this isn’t one of those cheap tobacco vaporizers you find at the gas station.If you’re used to smoking regular cigarettes, you may be a bit disappointed that the vapor doesn’t appear when you exhale. But what’s great about the ModelTwo is from the first hit until the last pull, the experience is consistent.

Ploom’s Pax vaporizer. The Pax takes loose leaf tobacco while the ModelTwo uses pods.

The ModelTwo is Ploom’s second foray into tobacco vaporizing devices.

The company’s most well-known device is the Pax, an aluminium handheld vaporizer that is discreet and fits right in your pocket.

The ModelTwo comes in two colours, grey or white, and retails for $39.95. You can pre-order one starting now. Pods are $5.95 for a pack of 12.

