Please Rob Me: A Twitter Feed Dedicated To Telling The World When You're Not Home

Everytime you check-in at a restaurant, bar, grocery, yoga class — whatever — it means you’re not home.And if you’re not home, then your home is primed for a robbery.



At least, we think that’s the point of Pleaserobme.com, a site that scrapes Twitter looking for people who have tweeted their location.

It takes that person’s Twitter handle, and spits back, “Hi @jwyarow, did you know the whole world can see your location through Twitter? #pleaserobme.com”

The people behind Please Rob Me say they don’t want to encourage burglaries — they just want to “raise some awareness” about making public your whereabouts on a regular basis:

The danger is publicly telling people where you are. This is because it leaves one place you’re definitely not… home. So here we are; on one end we’re leaving lights on when we’re going on a holiday, and on the other we’re telling everybody on the internet we’re not home. It gets even worse if you have “friends” who want to colonize your house. That means they have to enter your address, to tell everyone where they are. Your address.. on the internet.. Now you know what to do when people reach for their phone as soon as they enter your home. That’s right, slap them across the face.

