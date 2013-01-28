Please review the other applicants for this job first.

Good Monday morning,



Would you like to see the name, title, compensation, work history and educational background of each person applying to the same jobs you’re applying to here at TheLadders?

Well, I can’t show you name, and sometimes I need to truncate the title in order to preserve anonymity, but our new feature “Scout” shows you the compensation, skills, title, work and educational background as well as overall years of experience for each applicant to the jobs posted directly here on TheLadders.

For obvious reasons, we can’t show you personally identifiable information like current employer.

But for understanding how realistic your prospects are, and how stiff the competition is, there’s no better insight on the web.

For example, here’s an applicant for a Director of Operations job:

This person’s current title is Operations CI Manager, their compensation is in the $120K to $140K range, and they have over 15 years experience. (When you log-in to your account the “you” arrows will accurately reflect the information you’ve given us, so you can compare easily.)

Here’s an applicant for a VP – Marketing Leader job, with a degree from Kellogg and over 15 years experience:

Or a candidate for Director of Information Technology:

Or a Human Resources Manager position:

This information is helpful to you, because it allows you to understand the type of experience and background that others are bringing to their applications for the job, and the landscape of available options as the employer or recruiter may see it.

From this, you’re better able to determine when you’d be a top prospect for a position, or, alternatively, when you’re kidding yourself about your suitability for a job. When every other applicant is much more experienced or a higher pay-grade than you, it’s best for you to save your clicks for another day.

And that let’s you spend your time more wisely.

It also looks great on mobile, so you can make the most of your airport downtime:

Here’s “Scout” on your smartphone…

…and on your tablet!

“Scout” is rolling out across the TheLadders.com website throughout Q1, keep your eyes peeled for it!

I’m rooting for you,

Marc Cenedella, Founder

