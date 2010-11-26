Please Join Our Black Friday "Expert Network"

Are you not at your desk following the markets, and instead partaking in that famous post-Thanksgiving tradition known as Black Friday shopping?



Great! Help us form an ad-hoc expert network by telling us what you see out there. See, there’s been a big scandal surrounding so-called “expert networks” whereby investors get direct information on companies from insiders to get a market advantage.

And we figured we wanted in on the action.

What stores are busy? What products are flying off the shelves? Where do you see the most aggressive pushing and shoving, and which stores aren’t getting any love at all?

We’ll then share your stories with our exclusive clientele (all of our readers) so they can get a leg up on the market.

Comment here or email your observations to [email protected].

