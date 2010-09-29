Please Help Us Find A Great Media Reporter / Editor

Our media editor, Joe Pompeo, is doing a great job building our media-industry coverage all by himself, but the man needs help.



Specifically, he (and we) need a reporter/editor who obsesses over media industry news, loves the online medium, and can write for both insiders and a broader business audience.

What does it mean to “love the online medium?” It means that you don’t view online journalism as a lame echo of, say, magazine writing–but instead as a riveting real-time medium in which native storytelling and production techniques are still being discovered. It means that you enjoy producing everything from one-sentence blurbs to photographs to explainer features to multi-thousand word-investigations. It means that you are eager to interact with and learn from your readers, in real-time, and not preach at them. It means that you love the intensity and excitement of broadcasting live, in text, photos, and video, to readers who crave “news” and are eager to figure out what it means.

In summary, the folks we’re looking for will enjoy the real-time intensity and community of the Internet, have a voice, are eager to find and publish the work of expert contributors, and feel comfortable offering opinion and analysis when appropriate. But most importantly, they will be eager to report, cultivate sources and break news.

(Important: We cover the business of media–people, money, companies, strategy, etc. We’re not looking for a media critic.)

Know someone like that? Please send his or her resume, clips and a brief note to Henry Blodget [email protected]).



