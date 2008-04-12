Please Help Us Decipher Secret iPhone GPS Screenshots

Someone was kind enough to send us some screenshots and a cryptic note that we can’t make heads or tails of. The screenshots are ostensibly from Apple (AAPL) iPhone simulator software, and they might show that the new iPhone will have GPS. Or they might be a joke designed to fool iPhone morons like us. All help appreciated…



NOTE: “iNavX can use NMEA from MacENC or from the iPhone’s built in location hardware..”

