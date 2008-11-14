Please Brace For Dreaded Site Maintenance

Around 4PM ET, we’re going to push the button on a technology upgrade…and then close our eyes and pray. If all goes well, you won’t notice much. If all doesn’t, you probably won’t even see this message for a while. In any event, we’ll try to have everything back up and running as soon as possible thereafter.



As for the front-end changes: Several of you have requested that we make all of our sites accessible from the same nav-bar. Hopefully that change will appear as planned.

Thanks for your patience!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.