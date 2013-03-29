Please, Apple, No iWatch. It Already Costs Too Much To Be A Fanboy

The happy greeters at the Apple Store always make me feel welcome, though never special. Maybe they should. After all, if I start to add it all up, I spend a fortune on Apple gear. I suspect I’m not alone among the Apple faithful in that.



Apple is the richest tech company in the world. Though nearly all their money comes from hardware — and in highly competitive markets, such as smartphones and laptops — Apple profit margins are at a shockingly high 38%. The company has long commanded a premium from its customers.

Click here to read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.