A Brilliant Case For 'McWorld' Restaurant In Times Square

McDonald’s varied menu items around the world reveal a lot about the cuisine of different countries. One man has a brilliant idea to take the public’s fascination with those menu items a step further.



McDonald’s should build a “McWorld” restaurant in Times Square that would feature food from all the different countries where it has restaurants, writes Jeb Boniakowski at The Awl.

He lays out his master proposal in several parts, including how the ordering would work and casting actors to play customers.

Boniakowski points out that McDonald’s offers menu items outside the U.S. that many tourists would like to try, such as the Hononolulu Chicken Sandwich in Germany or the hash-brown-topped Idaho Burger in Japan.

Other bizarre McDonald’s menu items include the pork-and-cheese Katsu burger in Japan and bagel burgers in France.

Boniakowski also proposes an idea for the McDonald’s staff at McWorld:

“This is a complete McDonald’s with a twist: every month or quarter or so, it is redesigned to provide the exact experience of dining in a different country’s McDonald’s. Did you know in some places, like including Paris and New York, McDonald’s has experimented with table service? McDonald’s in Germany serves beer but charges for condiment packets? Best of all, McDonald’s in Hong Kong has weddings…To ensure that the experience is exact, crews will have to be imported from local staff.”

He completes his idea with a hilarious PhotoShop of how it would look.

