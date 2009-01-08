Plaza Shutters Palm Court

If Eloise had a grave she’d be turning over in it.



Crain’s New York: Elad Properties quietly pulled the plug last week on the Plaza Hotel’s famed Palm Court.

A spokesman for the real estate developer says Elad is “actively pursuing opportunities to fulfil the Palm Court’s rich potential.” The restaurant’s closure is temporary, he adds.

The underperforming eatery had struggled to attract customers since reopening nearly a year ago. In its brief life after the $400 million renovation that re-launched the hotel, the Palm Court has changed everything from its menu to its furniture, finally ceasing dinner service last August.

Despite its travails, restaurateur oey [sic] Allahan, who runs the Oak Room and Oak Bar, which reopened six weeks ago in the Plaza, has expressed interest in adding the Palm Court to his menu. Mr. Allahan, who also owns Manhattan Kosher steakhouse Prime Grill, is in talks with Elad to takeover the storied room.

