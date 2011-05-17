HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $37.5 Million Penthouse At The Plaza With Gorgeous Views Of Central Park

Photo: Courtesy of Stribling.com

A beautiful penthouse in The Plaza, an exclusive building on the corner of Fifth Ave and Central Park South is on the market for $37.5 million.The Plaza is a luxury hotel and also has several permanent residences.



The 6,320 square foot penthouse occupies three floors, and has four bedrooms, all with Central Park views.

The sitting room has almost 80 feet of floor to ceiling windows with jaw dropping views.

