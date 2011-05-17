HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $37.5 Million Penthouse At The Plaza With Gorgeous Views Of Central Park

Leah Goldman
plaza

Photo: Courtesy of Stribling.com

A beautiful penthouse in The Plaza, an exclusive building on the corner of Fifth Ave and Central Park South is on the market for $37.5 million.The Plaza is a luxury hotel and also has several permanent residences.

The 6,320 square foot penthouse occupies three floors, and has four bedrooms, all with Central Park views.

The sitting room has almost 80 feet of floor to ceiling windows with jaw dropping views.

The penthouse is 6,320 square feet

Glass ceiling and walls for amazing views of Manhattan

Dining room with plenty of seating

Here's the huge, wide open kitchen

The penthouse has three floors

One of the lounge areas with a fireplace

The master bedroom with porch access

Another view of the master bedroom

The master bedroom with a free standing tub

Another view of the bathroom, it's massive

One of the other bedrooms

And one of the other 6 bathrooms

The bathrooms seem like they belong in a fancy hotel

Huge walk-in closet

Here's a view of the building, gorgeous on the outside as well

There are some amazing penthouses near Central Park

