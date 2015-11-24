The notorious 'attic' penthouse in New York's Plaza Hotel is on the market again for $50 million

Douglas Elliman The ‘attic’ penthouse at the top of the legendary Plaza Hotel has a long history.

Oh, The Plaza Hotel’s attic penthouse, we meet again.

The huge apartment at the top of one of the most famous hotels is again on the market — this time carrying a price tag of nearly $50 million. That’s less than what the apartment was listed for in 2013 ($59 million), but a whole lot more than it was when it was purchased just a year prior to that ($26 million).

In 2008, Russian billionaire Andrei Vavilov sued the Plaza after he found that the unit had lower ceilings than he said he had been promised. He had purchased the penthouse sight-unseen for $53.5 million. The penthouse has had several owners since then.

A private elevator grants a secluded entrance to the triplex penthouse, which has incredible Central Park views and state-of-the-art home automation.

Douglas Elliman’s Alexander Team and Noble Black have the listing.

The 'attic' penthouse at the top of the legendary Plaza Hotel has a long history. Douglas Elliman The palatial apartment has been offered for sale four times over the last decade. Douglas Elliman Each time, its price has climbed exponentially. Douglas Elliman The kitchen's skylights drench the room in sunlight. Douglas Elliman The dining room includes an incredible light fixture that doubles as a work of art. Thankfully, the wine storage is close at hand. Douglas Elliman State-of-the-art home automation can control the air conditioning, lighting, and windows via an iPad. Douglas Elliman It's known as the attic because it occupies three floors at the top of the hotel. The triplex apartment stretches 6,300 square feet in total. Douglas Elliman The curved staircase itself is a work of art. Douglas Elliman The master suite lies on the top floor and measures 1,000 square feet on its own. There are four bedrooms in total. Douglas Elliman The bathroom is done completely in marble, with a full glass shower. Douglas Elliman The master bath has a luxurious tub in the middle of the room. Douglas Elliman A 31-foot private terrace provides a beautiful, sweeping view of Central Park, adjacent to the building. Douglas Elliman It's seriously gorgeous. Douglas Elliman

