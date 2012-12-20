The Plaza Hotel's Swanky Food Hall Is The Perfect Spot For A Midtown Lunch

Photo: Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Although the Plaza Food Hall, the upscale food court in the basement of New York’s ritzy Plaza Hotel, has been around for over two years, many New Yorkers still don’t know about it.Since it opened under Chef Todd English in spring 2010, the Plaza Food Hall has grown into a formidable foodie destination, attracting artisanal vendors such as La Maison du Chocolat, Tartinery, and Francois Payard. There are also more casual vendors like Luke’s Lobster and Billy’s Bakery.



The food hall has more than 20 kiosks and stalls serving a wide variety of food. Or, you can eat in Todd English’s restaurant, which has specialty stations like a charcuterie section, raw bar, wood-fired pizza oven, and sit-down restaurant.

Tourists seem to know about this hidden gem, but many New Yorkers—especially those who work in Midtown—do not. And it’s a shame because this is a great spot for lunch.

