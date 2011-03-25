A Condo At The Plaza Hotel Just Sold For $48 Million And Set A New York Record

Photo: The Plaza Residences

An apartment in the Plaza Hotel just sold for $48 million, which is the highest price ever paid for a single condo in New York, Bloomberg reports.The record-setting pad is 6,000-square-foot and now belongs to a Russian composer called Igor Krutoy and his wife, Olga.



Their new unit is on the 12th floor, and “while it has sweeping views of Central Park, it is not even a full-floor unit,” the New York Post reported.

According to Curbed, the couple “picked up the place after a rather epic hunt that also included 15 Central Park West and the Time Warner centre.”

