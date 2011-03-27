PHOTOS: Check Out The Stunning Private Condos In The Plaza

Photo: The Plaza Residences
An apartment in the Plaza Hotel just sold for $48 million, which is the highest price ever paid for a single condo in New York.The record-setting pad is 6,000-square-foot and now belongs to a Russian composer called Igor Krutoy and his wife, Olga.
Their new unit is on the 12th floor, and “while it has sweeping views of Central Park, it is not even a full-floor unit,” the New York Post reported.
The condos have a separate, private lobby accessible from Central Park South, which was part of the original hotel.
In the kitchen, the surfaces are stone, and sections of wall are covered in mosaic Calcutta marble tiles.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.