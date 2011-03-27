PHOTOS: Check Out The Stunning Private Condos In The Plaza

Katya Wachtel
plaza condo lobby

Photo: The Plaza Residences

An apartment in the Plaza Hotel just sold for $48 million, which is the highest price ever paid for a single condo in New York.The record-setting pad is 6,000-square-foot and now belongs to a Russian composer called Igor Krutoy and his wife, Olga.

Their new unit is on the 12th floor, and “while it has sweeping views of Central Park, it is not even a full-floor unit,” the New York Post reported.

The condos have a separate, private lobby accessible from Central Park South, which was part of the original hotel.

Prices for the condos begin at $2.5 million

In the kitchen, the surfaces are stone, and sections of wall are covered in mosaic Calcutta marble tiles.

The spacious master bedroom also has a huge walk-in closet

But the best part of living in the Plaza? The incredible views of Central Park and Fifth Avenue

Here's a floorplan of a one-bedroom condo, which is currently on the market for $4.25 million

Now here's another New York pad that just set a record...

This Manhattan townhouse just went on the market for a record $90 million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.