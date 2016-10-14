Apparently the new PlayStation 4 VR headset also works with the Xbox One

Sony’s got a brand new virtual reality headset: PlayStation VR. You use it by plugging the headset into your PlayStation 4, which powers the experiences therein.

And Sony’s got 30 virtual reality games launching alongside the US$400 headset. If none of those appeal to you, you can slap on the headset and play any PlayStation 4 game — rather than experiencing these games in an immersive virtual reality setting, games are projected onto a massive virtual screen. Lay on your back and play “The Last of Us” (or whatever).

Or, you could plug the PlayStation VR headset into your Xbox One. Which, um, what?

According to gaming site Polygon, plugging the PlayStation VR’s HDMI cable into the back of the Xbox One enables a similar experience on Xbox One to what I described above with non-VR games on PlayStation 4.

Here’s how Polygon’s Allegra Frank describes it:

“It’s like playing the Xbox One in a cinematic mode. You’ll see a static screen, and there’s no head-tracking, but considering we didn’t think this was possible at all, it’s still a pretty neat view.”

As you might expect, this isn’t an intended use of PlayStation VR. Yet, since PlayStation VR uses the same type of cable that all game consoles use for outputting video/sound, the Xbox One is able to take advantage.

The experience, of course, isn’t exactly optimal. “Games also look a little worse for wear; we tried out ‘Forza Motorsport 5,’ which looks fine, but certainly not as good as it usually does on our 60-inch HD television,” Frank writes.

That said, the fact that this is even possible is fascinating. Presumably you could use PlayStation VR with any device that outputs video/sound using an HDMI cable. All of which is to say: Yes, finally, you can use your Apple TV with a VR headset for no reason at all. Enjoy!

