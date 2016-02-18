PlayStation's virtual reality headset might be delayed

PlayStation VR, the virtual reality system built for Sony’s PlayStation 4, might not launch in the first half of 2016 as expected.

According to Paul Raines, the CEO of GameStop, his company will start selling PlayStation VR this fall.

Raines was on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria” program on Monday when he was asked about his company selling virtual reality headsets. He said GameStop is “in discussions” to sell the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, and had this to say about PlayStation VR:

“We will launch the Sony product this fall,” Raines said.

Sony previously said it would release PlayStation VR in the first half of 2016, but Raines’ statement contradicts what we’d previously learned. We’ve reached out to Sony for comment and will update with any response we receive.

GameStop appears to be backtracking since Raines’ interview. The company provided the following statement to Polygon: “To clarify, Sony has not officially announced a release date for PlayStation VR. Whenever it launches, we are excited about how the technology will change gaming.”

If PlayStation VR launches in the fall, it would be the last of the three major VR headsets to launch this year. Oculus will begin shipping its Rift headset on March 28, and HTC plans to release the Vive in April.

PlayStation VR might also be more expensive than the other headsets. According to Forbes, which spotted an early listing for the device on Amazon, Sony’s PlayStation VR might cost $800, which is double the price of the $400 PlayStation 4. However, we doubt that listing is accurate — we’ll wait to get the official word from Sony.

