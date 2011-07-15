PlayStation Vita: Where Are The First Person Shooters?

The first person shooter is my favourite video game genre. When critics complain about too many clogging store shelves, I say there aren’t enough. There’s just something immensely satisfying about kicking back on a couch (or leaning forward, when things get crazy) and blowing virtual people and monsters to pieces. The bigger the gun and the more disturbing the gore, the better.



That said, Sony did the right thing by putting a second analogue stick onto PlayStation Vita, freeing players from having to use the face buttons to manipulate the camera, which was awkward, to say the least.

With this in mind, it was naturally assumed that adding that stick would be like ringing a dinner bell for third parties interested in flooding this portable monster with every first person shooter imaginable. Call me naive, but I was almost certain that Activision would have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 ready to go by launch.

Killzone should be one of Vita’s must have shooters.

Sadly, the opposite is true. rumours point to the publisher having some Call of Duty in development, but there are no confirmed screens, video or release date.

In fact, there’s a lack of first person shooters for PlayStation Vita. Sure, Sony has Resistance and Killzone in transit, but that was totally expected, since the publisher has ever intention of pushing each and every first party franchise onto the platform to compete with (more like crush) Nintendo and its 3DS.

To that end, where’s Electronic Arts with Battlefield 3? Now would be a great opportunity to beat Activision to the punch.

Resistance already looks incredible.

Bottom line, I won’t buy PlayStation Vita because the two analogue sticks make playing some newfangled Ape Escape a more user-friendly experience. I want automatic weapons, online death matches and copious amounts of blood.

It is safe to say, though, that several years from now, there will be more than enough FPS titles available.

I can’t wait.

