PlayStation Vita: Sony Could Learn From Wii U Controller

Last week’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2011) was critical for both Sony and Nintendo, as both companies gave the world a much deeper look at new hardware.



For Sony, the publisher showcased PlayStation Vita, the successor to PSP that boasts a touch screen, rear touch pad, two cameras and two analogue sticks.

Nintendo, meanwhile, unveiled Wii U, the new home console that comes with a controller featuring a six-inch touch screen, allowing players to stream content and play games without staring at the television.

Both devices, Vita and the Wii U controller, are vastly different. We’ll refrain from calling said controller a portable system, despite the fact that it is wireless and displays content.

Sony made fans happy by putting two analogue sticks on the Vita.

At the same time, having experienced both, it’s clear that Sony could have learned a thing or two from Nintendo’s design that would have ultimately (more like arguably) benefited Vita.

With this in mind, we created a short list of things we love about the Wii U controller that would make the Vita a much better handheld.

Two analogue sticks above the d-pad and face buttons

The Wii U controller’s analogue stickers feel more comfortable.

It’s clear that Sony didn’t think much when it came to placing the Vita’s second analogue stick. The PSP’s singular analogue nub worked OK underneath the d-pad, and the publisher just tossed the other directly to the right of it.

While functional, we kept accidentally brushing up against that stick while trying to press both Square and X together.

Contrast the Vita’s analogue placement to the Wii U controller’s. Not only do they feel great, but putting the sticks directly above the d-pad and face buttons automatically kills the possibility of interference. Good call, Nintendo.

Easily reached Start and Select buttons

What? We have to remove our fingers from the buttons to press Start? Fine.

Sony, for whatever reason, made the Vita’s Start and Select buttons extremely small (odd, considering how large the system is) and put them on the bottom right corner of the handheld. Nintendo, meanwhile, placed them (as well as the Home button) bottom centre, making them easily accessible.

Triggers underneath

Shades of the Xbox 360 controller, at least when it comes to triggers…and the colour white.

Before getting our hands on Vita, we speculated whether Sony would reuse the wobbly triggers from PSP. Then we played the system and yup, same old triggers.

That issue aside, we prefer Nintendo’s decision to put the triggers underneath the Wii U controller, which ultimately makes the device more comfortable than having to rest our fingers directly on top of the Vita.

