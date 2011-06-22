PlayStation Vita Represents a 'Quantum Leap' for Gaming, says Sony

By James Brightman



PlayStation Portable has been hugely successful in Japan, but it’s no secret that it’s had its share of struggles in North America. Sony is looking to change that with the new PlayStation Vita. The combination of an HD touchscreen, a touch pad on the back, dual analogs and motion sensing will allow for some interesting gameplay possibilities and this has SCEA SVP Phil Rosenberg very excited. He went so far as to call Vita a “quantum leap” for gaming.

“We’re thrilled with the way PlayStation Vita is coming together. We’re so excited about the development community and the way they’re seeing all the promise and possibilities that they can bring to the canvas that they’re going to be able to create their portable games on, the connectivity from a portable device now to their console, and to the communities that they’re building around their games. I feel that this device is really the start of our future for PlayStation,” he told IndustryGamers at E3. “It’s that big of a quantum leap in what it’s going to enable our gamers to do – and saying that, it’s a quantum leap in what we’re going to be able to bring to our gamers.”

With the development community in mind, we asked Rosenberg if Vita is already seeing more support than PSP ever did. He didn’t have a concrete answer, but it’s clear that Vita is gaining support from the third parties.

“I don’t know how to make that comparison. Our third party guys would – but I can’t find a single developer that I recognise that’s not developing for it right now. So I’ll go out on a limb and say that our development support’s as robust as we imagined it could be,” Rosenberg said.

We’ll have more from our Sony interview soon.

