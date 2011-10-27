PlayStation Vita Games Requiring Memory Cards A Huge Mistake

The fact that PlayStation Vita lacks internal storage sounds bizarre, particularly in a world where the $199 iPhone 4S comes with 16GB of memory.



At the same time, it’s typical of Sony. The Japanese based company strong armed PSP users into purchasing proprietary memory sticks (the same goes for Sony cameras), and Vita will follow in its predecessor’s footsteps, with external cards that come in flavours of 4GB (2,200 yen, $29), 8GB (3,200 yen, $42), 16GB (5,500 yen, $72) and 32GB (9,500 yen, $125). Not fair to the consumer that just shelled out $249 or $299 for a PlayStation Vita, but a way for Sony to recoup money lost on every unit sold.

We don’t necessarily mind buying a memory card, but Sony shouldn’t force us to.

This news about select games requiring a memory card to run…well that’s just mean.

Eurogamer reports that six Japanese launch titles (Uncharted: Golden Abyss, Disgaea 3L Absence of Detention, @Field, Hot Shots Golf 6, Monster Radar and Dream Club Zero Portable) need a memory card to work. Shockingly, they won’t even boot if there’s no memory card inserted into the necessary compartment.

Now for all we know, this is purely a technical issue, and not some master scheme by Sony and third party publishers to force memory cards onto prospective buyers. Besides, who wants to play a presumably lengthy game like Uncharted without some form of memory to save their progress?

At the same time, it should the consumer’s right to pick up Vita and Uncharted without having to also snag a 4GB card to go along with the package. The fact that it’s the exact opposite is a bit unsettling and adds fuel to the proverbial fire that Sony doesn’t “get” portable gaming or the rapidly changing market.

For now, we’ll hold out hope that it’s a Japan only issue, as we’d hate to be a member of Sony’s U.S. marketing team, charged with communicating to the masses they must shell out an additional $28 at the least, in addition to the cash they already spent. Either that, or these games must include a memory card, or the situation needs correcting before the February 22 U.S. and European launches.

In the meantime, we’ll cozy up next to the iPhone 4S, the 32GB device that makes saving a breeze.

