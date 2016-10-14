The PlayStation VR is finally on sale -- and it blew us away

The PlayStation VR (PSVR) is now officially available for around $399, which is drastically cheaper than the Oculus Rift or HTC VIVE. And while PSVR is having some minor issues out of the gate, it is by far the easiest and most accessible way to get into virtual reality. We grabbed a bunch of people who have never tried PSVR before to see what they thought of Sony’s new device.

