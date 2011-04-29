PlayStation Users Sticking With Sony Despite PSN Crisis, finds Poll

By James Brightman

PlayStation Network will probably be down for several more days as Sony works to rebuild the network and make it much more secure. Despite this major breach and the fact that users’ information was stolen, many PS3 owners appear to be surprisingly supportive and loyal.IndustryGamers polled its readers over the last 24 hours (see below), and as of this writing, out of 1,700+ votes, a third of you said you won’t be changing your habits while nearly 30% said that you’d simply be sure to use PSN cards instead of credit on Sony’s network from now on.

A fairly small number of you (13%) said you were permanently soured on Sony and the PSN experience and would be switching to other gaming platforms, while over 18% of you appeared willing to give Sony another chance if the company makes the effort to offer some free games or other make-goods.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter told us yesterday that he doesn’t see PS3 sales being impacted at all by the PSN breach.

