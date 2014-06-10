Sony Announces Its Apple TV Killer, PlayStation TV

Sony just unveiled its answer to the Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

The company announced it will release the PlayStation TV for $US99 in the US and Canada this fall during its E3 conference.

Users will be able to play a variety of PS3, PlayStation One, and PSP classic games through Sony’s streaming game service PlayStation Now. PlayStation TV owners will also have access music and video streaming services.

If you have a PlayStation 4, the device will connect with it and allow you to play PS4 games on another TV in your home.

The console isn’t a new concept. It was first released in Japan November 2013 as the PS Vita TV.

Consumers will need a PlayStation DualShock 3 controller to use the device that will not come with $US99 standalone PlayStation TV.

A $US139 bundle will come with a DualShock 3 controller, an 8GB memory card, an HDMI cable, and a voucher for “The LEGO Movie” video game.

