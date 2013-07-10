Playstation Teases A Mysterious Image

Kirsten Acuna

Sony Playstation posted the following image to its Facebook page and on Twitter

The words at the top of the image read “When Worlds Collide.”

With San Diego Comic-Con slated to begin next Thursday, it’s only a matter of time until we find out.

playstation teaser poster

Here’s what fans on social media think the mysterious poster may mean:

The announcement of the PS4 release date. Some believe “when worlds collide” references when the next-gen gaming console meets the public.

A “Half-Life 3” game. We can dream.

Powerman 500: A humorous take was that “when worlds collide” references the heavy metal band that released a song of the same name.

The funniest part is that the frontman of the group Spider One has already offered a theme song for Sony surrounding whatever this poster means.

