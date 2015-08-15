The guy behind PlayStation explains how VR sets are about to take over your brain

By 2016, Facebook’s Oculus VR headset and PlayStation’s VR headset will be available to the public.

Shuhei Yoshida, President of PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios, says that, “In a few years, everyone will use [VR] in some form or manner.”

Whether the technology will be as ubiquitous in the future as he thinks or not is debatable, the impact this technology will have on our society is not. Watch the video above to hear Yoshida talk more about the future of virtual reality.

Produced by Corey Protin

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.