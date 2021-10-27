How to redeem PlayStation codes in 4 different ways

PlayStation voucher codes can be redeemed in a few different ways. Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images

You can redeem PlayStation voucher codes on a PS4 or PS5, as well as on the website or the mobile app.

There are some restrictions to redeeming vouchers – for example the voucher code must work for your account region.

Discount codes are shorter than voucher codes and are redeemed using a different process.

If you have a PlayStation console and a love of gaming, you may get gift card voucher codes for the PlayStation Store from friends or family members. If that’s the case, you may be wondering how to use these codes.

Since the store is 100% online, you’ll need to use the code to apply those credits to your account. All you need is the code, an internet connection, and a device – like a console, access to a web browser, or the PlayStation mobile app – to get it done.

Quick tip: If your code has 10 digits, rather than 12, it’s not a voucher – it’s a discount code. Those are redeemed through your PlayStation shopping cart.



How to redeem PlayStation codes

The way you redeem a PlayStation code depends on the device you’re using.

On a PS4 console:

1. Log in to your account on your PS4 and access the PlayStation Store. This should be a registered account with internet access.

2. From the Store menu, scroll down to the bottom of the left sidebar and select Redeem Codes.

3. Your voucher should have come with a 12-digit code that you can now enter into this box. If the code was bought as a digital purchase, like through Amazon, you might only have the code in an email. An example code will look something like: 94GP-QTNL-KKNN.

4. Hit Redeem.

The credit (or content) will then be applied to your account.

On a PS5 console:

1. Log in to your account on your PS5 and go into Settings.

2. Select Users and Accounts.

3. Choose Account.

4. Select Payment and Subscriptions, followed by Redeem Codes.

5. Enter your code and hit Redeem.

On a web browser:

1. Go to the PlayStation Store and log in to your account.

2. Click your profile photo, located at the top of the screen. A drop-down menu will then appear.

3. Choose Redeem Codes from the menu.

Select ‘Redeem Code.’ Devon Delfino

4. Enter your code and hit Redeem, or follow the prompts.

Enter your code. Devon Delfino

On the mobile app:

1. Open the PlayStation app and log in, if needed.

2. Tap the PlayStation logo, located at the bottom of the screen.

Tap the PlayStation logo. Devon Delfino

3. Tap the three-line icon toward the top-right corner of the screen.

Go into the three-line icon menu. Devon Delfino

4. Select Redeem Code.

Choose ‘Redeem Code.’ Devon Delfino

5. Enter your code as directed.

Enter your code. Devon Delfino

PlayStation voucher restrictions There are several restrictions for vouchers that you should be aware of: The voucher code must be for your account region.

To redeem certain subscription vouchers, you might need a valid payment method saved on the account.

PlayStation Plus trial vouchers are only redeemable on accounts that haven’t subscribed to PlayStation Plus before.

You can’t transfer funds or content between accounts.

