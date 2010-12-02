PlayStation Phone Spotted In The Wild: VIDEO

A Greek tech blogger has uploaded footage of a device purporting to be the forthcoming PlayStation phone from Sony to YouTube.



The blogger says the phone was running Gingerbread, the as yet unreleased new version of Google’s Android OS, and had a 4-inch screen. The video isn’t enough to confirm either of those things — or anything else, really — but it does confirm that the PlayStation phone is far enough along to be caught on video.

Check it out:



(via Boy Genius Report)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.