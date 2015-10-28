Sony just announced a bunch of amazing stuff for PlayStation owners

In a first for Sony’s PlayStation division, the company held a press briefing at the annual Paris Games Week event where it showcased a whole mess of great looking new games.

Great looking games like this:

Media Molecule / Sony Computer Entertainment This is ‘Dreams’ from Media Molecule. Yes, that is a bear pianist performing for a motorcycle.

Sony finally put a release window to PlayStation 4 exclusive “No Man’s Sky”: June 2016! That’s the game with “over 18 quintillion (1.8×1019) planets,” all made by a small team of British developers.

And that’s nice, but you’re really here for the pretty visuals — right? Don’t worry! There’s a gorgeous new trailer showing the game right here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If exploring the vast reaches of space isn’t your cup of tea, perhaps hunting massive metal-clad dinosaurs in a bizarre, tribal future is more your thing? That’s “Horizon Zero Dawn,” a new game from the Dutch team behind the “Killzone” franchise. It also looks incredibly impressive!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

But Sony wasn’t just focusing on known quantities.

Another major game shown was the barely announced “Wild,” which is similar thematically to “Horizon Zero Dawn” but is seemingly set in the distant past of humanity. Development of “Wild” is being helmed by Michel Ancel, a beloved game creator who gave the world the “Rayman” series and critical darling “Beyond Good & Evil.”

Most importantly? The game features a shaman who can both ride bears and become a rabbit. Delightful! Here’s “Wild”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Nearing the end of the event, a game named “Detroit” was debuted. It looks genuinely unbelievable, and it’s from a creative leader whose studio is known for its technical prowess. His name is David Cage and his studio, Quantic Dream, is responsible for critically-lauded games like “Heavy Rain” and “Beyond: Two Souls.”

His new game, “Detroit,” actually started out as a tech demo for “next-gen” technology — it’s so pretty that it was used to demonstrate the power of burgeoning technology! Watch the full trailer right here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In light of Sony’s launch of PlayStation VR next year — a virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 4 console — one section of the show was dedicated to upcoming VR games. One stood out above all else, and it’s called “Robinson: The Journey.” It wasn’t the first game at the briefing to show off incredibly detailed, massive dinosaurs, but it was the only one to do so in terrifying first-person. While watching this trailer, imagine your point of view is that of someone who’s physically there with the dinosaurs. That is virtual reality.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, “Dreams” is a game about creation. Like the studio’s previous work on the “LittleBigPlanet” series, “Dreams” appears to be a tool for creating interactive experiences (rather than a game unto itself). If nothing else, it looks like a machine for creating gorgeous, artistic experiences:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

But perhaps you like your mind-blowing graphics and animation in the form of more everyday subjects? How about a bunch of crazy gorgeous cars racing through world-famous tracks? Look no further than “GT Sport,” the first game in the long-running “Gran Turismo” series to head to the PlayStation 4:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Or maybe you like your lavish, highly-detailed visuals in the form of a wise-cracking world explorer/raconteur? The debut of “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” multiplayer is here for you, looking stellar:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And finally, in what is assuredly intended as a means to give Microsoft-owned “Minecraft” a run for its money, there’s “Boundless.” It’s not clear if this is a massive, collaborative game in the way “Minecraft” is, and it’s not clear exactly how it will work, but we sure do like looking at it while examining these questions:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.