Sony: Hackers Stole Your Personal Info From PlayStation Network

Photo: Sony

Sony’s PlayStation Network has been down for the last six days after being attacked by hackers, and Sony has just posted one of the scariest status messages we’ve ever seen.The relevant excerpt:



Although we are still investigating the details of this incident, we believe that an unauthorised person has obtained the following information that you provided: name, address (city, state, zip), country, email address, birthdate, PlayStation Network/Qriocity password and login, and handle/PSN online ID. It is also possible that your profile data, including purchase history and billing address (city, state, zip), and your PlayStation Network/Qriocity password security answers may have been obtained. If you have authorised a sub-account for your dependent, the same data with respect to your dependent may have been obtained. While there is no evidence at this time that credit card data was taken, we cannot rule out the possibility.

Worst case scenario: if you use the same password and email address to register for other services like online banking, the attacker will have very little problem getting into those accounts, too.

Sony has shut down the network and engaged an outside security firm to try and figure out what happened. Sony is rebuilding the network and says it will have some services back up in a week.

The PlayStation Network has 70 million members.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.