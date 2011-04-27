PlayStation Network: Some Services To Return Within A Week

By James Brightman



PlayStation Network could be down for two full weeks or more, as Sony has just updated us again to say that it may be another week or so before anything is back online, and even then it would only be for “some services.”

“Thank you for your patience while we work to resolve the current outage of PlayStation Network & Qriocity services. We have a clear path to have PlayStation Network and Qriocity systems back online, and expect to restore some services within a week,” read the latest note from Sony. “We’re working day and night to ensure it is done as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience and feedback.”

Getting PSN up and running is all well and good, but now Sony has another nightmare to deal with, as consumers are quite angry that there personal info was accessed in the breach.

