PlayStation Network: Severity of Breach Not Understood At First Says Sony

By James Brightman

PlayStation Network was hacked nearly a week ago, and it wasn’t until today that Sony fully understood the scope of the problem, the company said. PSN was shut down on the night of April 20, following the discovery that the network had been breached on April 19, but Sony’s customers weren’t informed that personal data had been stolen until today, April 26.

SCEA spokesperson Patrick Seybold explained the situation to Kotaku: “There’s a difference in timing between when we identified there was an intrusion and when we learned of consumers’ data being compromised. We learned there was an intrusion April 19th and subsequently shut the services down.”

“We then brought in outside experts to help us learn how the intrusion occurred and to conduct an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident. It was necessary to conduct several days of forensic analysis, and it took our experts until yesterday [Monday, April 25] to understand the scope of the breach. We then shared that information with our consumers and announced it publicly this afternoon.”

Sony’s reaction to Kotaku comes shortly after Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal called out SCEA boss Jack Tretton for the PSN crisis and slowness to inform consumers.

