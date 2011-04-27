PlayStation Network Outage Due To Security Hole In Dev Network?

By M.H. Williams



According to a poster on Reddit, who claims to be a moderator at PS3 hacking site PSX-Scene, Sony has taken down its PlayStation Network due to hack that allows users of a certain custom firmware to access a developer network. Once there, a user reportedly can create a fake credit card and download PSN content for free. The poster claims to have firsthand knowledge of the custom firmware, called Rebug.

Rebug, which was released on March 31, tricked Sony’s network into thinking a retail console was in fact a developer’s unit. Once in the private developer network, a fake credit card number could be used – a fake number that is never checked for authenticity due to the assumption that it comes from a trusted source. A user could then download content to their heart’s content, with Sony never seeing a dime.

This rumour gives a very good reason for PSN’s continued downtime, with Sony needing to upgrade their security measures to combat the hack. In addition, the rumour also has Sony requiring all current developers to upgrade to 3.60+ debug firmware to access the developers network. The firmware is apparently only available through direct contact with Sony.

The PlayStation Network is about to enter its seventh full day of downtime, with no end in sight.

“I know you are waiting for additional information on when PlayStation Network and Qriocity services will be online. Unfortunately, I don’t have an update or timeframe to share at this point in time. As we previously noted, this is a time intensive process and we’re working to get them back online quickly. We’ll keep you updated with information as it becomes available. We once again thank you for your patience,” wrote Sony spokesperson Patrick Seybold on Monday in a post on the official PlayStation blog.

Please note this Rebug news is completely speculation and rumour, with no confirmation from any trusted source, including Sony. The company has yet to comment on the rumour, although it does sound very plausible.

