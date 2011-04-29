PlayStation Network Failure Could Could Cost Sony $24 Billion

It will probably be another week or so before the PlayStation Network goes back online.



In the meantime, users are unable to connect to third-party services like Netflix, and there’s still no guarantee credit card information is safe. No word on whether or not Sony will reimburse Netflix subscribers for the downtime.

A study by the Ponemon Institute estimates that security breaches like the one PSN is experiencing costs company’s $318 per user. Multiply that by the network’s 77 million users and you get a whopping $24 billion in losses.

[Forbes via SlashGear]

