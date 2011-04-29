PlayStation Network Failure Could Could Cost Sony $24 Billion

Steve Kovach
sony psp tbi

It will probably be another week or so before the PlayStation Network goes back online.

In the meantime, users are unable to connect to third-party services like Netflix, and there’s still no guarantee credit card information is safe. No word on whether or not Sony will reimburse Netflix subscribers for the downtime.

A study by the Ponemon Institute estimates that security breaches like the one PSN is experiencing costs company’s $318 per user. Multiply that by the network’s 77 million users and you get a whopping $24 billion in losses.

[Forbes via SlashGear]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.