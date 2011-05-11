PlayStation Network Outage Could Seriously Impact Call Of Duty Revenue

By James Brightman



PlayStation Network remains down and there’s no announced date for when it’ll be restored. This has been hurting online gaming, the downloadable games sector, and DLC for popular titles, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter noted, “Call of Duty revenue could be adversely impacted by the continued shutdown of the PlayStation Network. PSN problems could lead to delayed / fewer Call of Duty DLC purchases, as well as the delay of Project Beachhead on the service. We note that the second Black Ops map pack, Escalation, was expected to be released on PSN in upcoming weeks before PSN issues arose.”

For its part, Activision has acknowledged some lost revenues because of the extended downtime, but the publisher also remains “hopeful” that the PSN situation will be resolved soon.

