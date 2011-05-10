PlayStation Network Outage Costing Capcom 'Hundreds of Thousands, If Not Millions'

By M.H. Williams



In a reply on the Capcom Unity forums, senior vice president Christian Svensson outlined the full impact of Sony’s PlayStation Network outage to the publisher. Svensson said the outage is costing Capcom “hundreds of thousands”, and admits that the lost revenue could affect titles in development.

“I’m frustrated and upset by it for a number of reasons,” wrote Svensson. “As a consumer, I also play games online on PS3, which I can’t do… and likely my personal information is also compromised. Secondly I like to buy things in the PlayStation store and that I can’t do right now. “

“As an executive responsible for running a business, the resulting outage obviously costing us hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars in revenue that were planned for within our budget. These are funds we rely on to bring new games to market for our fans.”

“In short, the hackers appear to be trying to ‘punish’ Sony for some perceived injustice, and they’ve been effective in that I suppose. But they’re also punishing millions of other consumers and businesses which makes it impossible to be sympathetic to their ’cause’,” he continued.

Not only is Capcom losing money due to downloadable titles not selling, including Bionic Commando Rearmed, Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix, and Marvel vs Capcom 2, but the publisher’s recent release of Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 is completely unplayable to those who purchased the title due to ‘always-connected’ DRM.

