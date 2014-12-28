PlayStation Network Is Still Down And Nobody Knows Why

Since Wednesday afternoon, Sony’s PlayStation Network has been experiencing long periods of major outages across the globe.

But the group that claimed to be originally attacking those networks says it is no longer doing so. And yet, PlayStation Network is still down.

Again, we are not attacking PSN or XBL. Ever.

— Lizard Squad (@LizardMafia) December 27, 2014

We’ve reached out to Sony and we’ll update the story if we learn more from the company. But here’s what we know so far:

We’re aware that some users are experiencing sign-in issues on PS4 and PS3; engineers are investigating the cause.

— Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 27, 2014

We don’t want to speculate on what’s going on, but we plan on updating the story as soon as we learn more from Sony.

