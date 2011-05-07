PlayStation Network In 'Final Stages' of Testing for New System

By James Brightman



PlayStation Network has been down since April 20 and gamers around the world are anxiously awaiting its return. The good news is that return is almost here. On the PlayStation blog, Sony provided an update today, noting that testing for the new PSN system is now in the “final stages.”

“Today our global network and security teams at Sony Network Entertainment and Sony Computer Entertainment began the final stages of internal testing of the new system, an important step towards restoring PlayStation Network and Qriocity services,” wrote spokesperson Patrick Seybold. “As previously mentioned, we’ve been working around the clock to rebuild the network and enhance protections of your personal data. It’s our top priority to ensure your data is safe when you begin using the services again.”

“We understand that many of you are eager to again enjoy the PlayStation Network and Qriocity entertainment services that you love, so we wanted you to be aware of this milestone and our progress. We will provide additional updates as soon as we can.”

Although no exact date/time was provided for when the system will be back online, we would hope Sony could get the job done in the next few days.

