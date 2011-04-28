PlayStation Network Fiasco Draws Government Scrutiny in U.K.

By James Brightman

PlayStation Network has already attracted those in government here in the U.S. and now it’s been revealed that across the pond in the U.K. the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is getting involved.

A spokesperson for ICO stated that the British watchdog “takes data protection breaches extremely seriously. Any business or organisation that is processing personal information in the U.K. must ensure they comply with the law, including the need to keep data secure.”

“We have recently been informed of an incident which appears to involve Sony. We are contacting Sony and will be making further enquiries to establish the precise nature of the incident before deciding what action, if any, needs to be taken by this office.”

ICO is a government body established to “uphold information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals.”

