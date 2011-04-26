PlayStation Network Down: Will Sony Face Class-Action Lawsuit?

By James Brightman



PlayStation Network exists for two purposes: one is online play, and the other is acquisition of new content through downloads. Imagine you just bought SOCOM 4 (and maybe even a PS3 for the first time to go with it), you took it home and discovered you couldn’t play multiplayer (a top reason for buying any shooter nowadays). Or what if PSN being breached let a hacker access your credit card info? Those issues could potentially lead to a class-action suit, argues one analyst.

Speaking to IndustryGamers, M2 Research’s Billy Pidgeon commented, “This isn’t good for Sony, obviously. The network infrastructure needs to be redone for security and service, and SCEA should have the best resources available working on the system. I don’t believe there is any confirmation on consumer data access – I hope this is not the case. The sooner the network is up and running, the better.”

“There will be negatives for Sony, including possible class action suits, but if this is a DoS attack (and it looks like it is) then the hacker community’s reputation is going to take a big hit on the consumer side. Hackers believe they can grief corporate targets without impunity, but when they grief the public they are going to lose any and all populist sympathy.”

As for the hackers, it’s still unclear exactly who is responsible for this major outage. The infamous Anonymous group insists that they had nothing to do with it, and at the same time they took advantage of the opportunity to mock Sony for being “incompetent.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.