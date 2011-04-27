PlayStation Network Down: Is Sony PR Doing A Good Job?

By James Brightman



PlayStation Network is still down (nearly a week now) and worse yet, Sony just revealed information of PSN user accounts was accessed in the breach of the network. Sony has been updating its customers largely via the PlayStation blog and the message has been that it takes time to rebuild a network; no timetable for everything being restored has been given. But is the public relations side of Sony handing this major crisis as effectively as possible?

IndustryGamers spoke with Sean Kauppinen, PR veteran and Founder & CEO of International Digital Entertainment Agency, about the PSN disaster and specifically if Sony’s been doing enough to communicate with its PS3 owners around the world.

“In my opinion Sony is doing a very good job in a difficult situation,” he commented [Note: the comments came before Sony’s admission of personal info being compromised -ed.]. “The real PR nightmare is at Amazon and their cloud services which will likely lose a lot of customers. Amazon hasn’t provided the safety that companies like Sony thought they had and the debate is now on whether cloud computing is better than having your own servers and systems. From a PR perspective, you should always handle a crisis by letting your community know what’s happening and why, as soon as you have the facts. From there, it’s about figuring out how to make it so the situation doesn’t happen again if possible. The final part of the plan is to get your community to trust you again.”

“If you look at Toyota’s issues over the last couple of years, they followed the path a bit late, but ultimately have gotten people to come back to their brand. The outage with PSN is unfortunate, but ultimately won’t affect Sony because they have a quality product and they do care about their players. If I were running the business at PlayStation, I would probably take a first party PSN title and make it free for players that were affected by the outage.”

