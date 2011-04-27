PlayStation Network Down: Financial Impact To Sony Minimal

By James Brightman



PlayStation Network being down for almost a week now is definitely having an impact on some developers who look to download revenues to sustain their business, but it’s also affecting Sony – albeit on a much smaller scale, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly how much money PlayStation Network generates each day from game and movie downloads, as Sony doesn’t typically divulge this data, but Pachter estimates that it’s a fairly small chunk compared to Sony’s global games business. The analyst called it a “small number,” adding, “Even if they do $1 billion a year (and I don’t think it’s close to that), it’s $3 million a day, and they only keep 30%.”

For its part, when contacted for comment, Sony told us that they don’t have any further PSN updates or any information to share on the potential lost revenue impact.

Digital is definitely a growing part of the business, however. Even a few years ago, PSN being down for a sustained period of time wouldn’t have been as big a deal.

