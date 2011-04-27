PlayStation Network Developers Hurt By Downtime

By James Brightman



PlayStation Network has been down for nearly a week now, and as frustrating as it’s been for PS3 owners around the world, it’s perhaps even more worrisome to the entire community of independent developers who’ve made games for the network and rely on download revenues to make a living. Dylan Cuthbert of Q-Games told IndustryGamers that he’s already taken a financial hit in the last few days.

“PSN being out definitely affects our bottom line, but as long as the people who were going to be playing Shooter 2 and other PixelJunk titles will get right back in there playing them when it comes back up we’ll be happy and hopefully income won’t be dented too much,” he said.

So how has Sony been treating one of its top PSN developers during this stressful time? Apparently, other than letting developers know they’re working on a fix, Sony hasn’t done much. “Sony has contacted us to let us know they are working as hard as they can 24 hours a day to fully correct and secure the breach,” Cuthbert continued. “Apart from that we don’t know any other information. Fingers crossed they’ll get it up and running very soon.”

Sony needs to be cognisant of the great developers who make PSN an attractive service. Q-Games is certainly one of those developers. Hopefully the economic sting isn’t too bad.

If you’re a developer of PSN titles and want to share some information, please contact us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.