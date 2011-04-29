PlayStation Network Credit Card Info Was Encrypted, Sony Confirms

By James Brightman

PlayStation Network users’ credit card information was indeed protected, Sony confirmed in the latest Q&A posting today on the PlayStation blog. While personal information was stolen in the breach, Sony said there’s no evidence that credit card info had been accessed, although it still “cannot rule out the possibility.”

“All of the data was protected, and access was restricted both physically and through the perimeter and security of the network. The entire credit card table was encrypted and we have no evidence that credit card data was taken. The personal data table, which is a separate data set, was not encrypted, but was, of course, behind a very sophisticated security system that was breached in a malicious attack,” Sony stated.

On the small chance that your credit card info was stolen, the good news is that the hacker(s) did not get the security code. Sony continued, “Keep in mind, however that your credit card security code (sometimes called a CVC or CSC number) has not been obtained because we never requested it from anyone who has joined the PlayStation Network or Qriocity, and is therefore not stored anywhere in our system.”

