PlayStation Network Accounts Compromised, Consumers React Angrily

By James Brightman



PlayStation Network has been down close to a full week with no end in sight, and Sony recently posted an update on their PlayStation Blog that is causing a lot of discomfort for its increasingly upset consumers.

Sony’s emails to some affected consumers states, “While there is no evidence at this time that credit card data was taken, we cannot rule out the possibility.”

That was enough for consumers to (rightfully) snap back with some anger. Here are a few choice comments that accompany Sony’s latest update.

How many of these are genuinely affected consumers versus folks who are just trying to make a ruckus is anyone’s guess, but consumer loyalty to the PlayStation brand is being seriously tested right now.

sid4peeps: YAWN.. This update is about 6 days LATE. I think it is time to move to the other network, no regard for customers here. Toodles Sony.

tacotaskforce: You waited a WEEK to tell us our persona information was compromised? That should have been said last Thursday.

jonabbey: It’s rather incredible that this is the first meaningful communication you have given us. Many of us who are savvy enough to be reading your blog are technical enough to be running our own Internet services, and you really can’t go wrong by over-communicating, here.I hope you will be telling us more about how this happened.

Korbei83: If you have compromised my credit information, you will never receive it again. The fact that you’ve waited this long to divulge this information to your customers is deplorable. Shame on you. Excuse me while I go change my password.. oh wait. I can’t.

Lopez9577: FUDGE!!! this they have my NAME, CITY, STATE, AND ADDRESSS, Sorry sony but you EFFED up BIG TIME man if someone steals my identity I will sue you to the MAX!!!!! believe me I am now deleting/deactivating all my accounts selling this crap of a system and buying an xbox360. seriously i was going to stick with you but if all my info has gotten out there that is pathetic man

ssjmichael: Sony, why don’t you email all PS3/PSP owners? Not everyone reads the blog. You obviously have our email addresses since you spam us with Playstation store updates. Your poor communication here will be remembered in the future

VixDiesel: You guys are seriously dropping the ball here. You wait a week to finally say something legitimate and it might be something that can ruin the lot of us financially. Good thing I took my CC info off my account years ago but that’s besides the point. This is being handled arse backwards and we seriously deserve better.

Shadowcrazy: REGRET?!?!?! SERIOUSLY SONY!??!?! WHAT THE FLYING F***!!!!! JUST F***ING apologise FOR ONCE IN YOUR MISERABLE LIFE!!!…..your arrogance is the reason you’re in this predicament in the first place and yet you STILL continue? seriously can’t wait to see what happens as soon as the PSN is up….SONY your failure to respect your consumer will be your own downfall

Vabor: What’s the make good here? This is a lot of hassle for consumers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.